Parable of the Sower

Saturday, September 23, 2017 24th Week in

Ordinary Time 1st

Reading: 1 Tim 6:13-16 Gospel: Luke 8:4-15

As a great crowd gathered and people came to him from every town, Jesus began teaching them through stories, or para bles, “The sower went out to sow the seed. And as he sowed, some of the grain fell along the way, was trodden on and the birds of the sky ate it up. Some fell on rocky ground, and no sooner had it come up than it withered, because it had no water. Some fell among thorns; the thorns grew up with the seed and choked it. But some fell on good soil and grew, producing fruit – a hundred times as much.” And Jesus cried out, “Listen then, if you have ears to hear!” (…)

Now, this is the point of the parable: Those on the rocky ground are people who receive the word with joy, but they have no root; they believe for a while and give way in time of trial. Among the thorns are people who hear the word but as they go their way, are choked by worries, riches, and the pleasures of life; they bring no fruit to maturity. The good soil, instead, are people who receive the word and keep it in a gentle and generous mind, and persevering patiently, they bear fruit.

D@iGITAL-EXPERIENCE

(Daily Gospel in the

Assimilated Life

Experience)

The devil afflicts us with pride. The letter “I” at the center of “pride” stands for the selfish me. When I am proud, “I” am at the center of the world. There is no place for proud people in the church. At the center of the word “Church” are the letters “u” & “r”. You are at the center of the Church, not “I”. The devil is aware of the implications of this play of words and strives to sow the seed of pride in us.

The devil also afflicts us with apprehensions resulting in doubts and fears. Jesus had already declared to his followers that fear is useless and what is needed is trust. The devil also afflicts us with temptations, starting with insignificant ones until we come to the slippery slope that makes us fall headlong into bigger sins. The best antidote to temptations is never to give the devil the first base.

Finally, the devil afflicts us with his major come-on of happiness. Happiness depends on happenings. Joy comes from the heart. The word “joy” is a good guide on how to arrange our values to have joy in our hearts. “J” stands for Jesus, “O” for others and “Y” for yourself. If we maintain the order of these values we radiate joy from our hearts. Instead of embracing the happiness that the devil easily offers, let’s go for joy in the Lord.

Thus far are the seeds that the devil sows in our hearts: Pride, Apprehensions, Temptations, and Happiness. Collectively these constitute the P.A.T.H. that leads to our damnation. –(Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM.

