Tumbok Karera Tips, September 23, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK ) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (2) Salt And Pepper; TUMBOK – (1) Wild Wild West; LONGSHOT – (4) Subterranean River

Race 2 : PATOK – (3) Tapster; TUMBOK – (2) Momentum; LONGSHOT – (5) Lucky Saver

Race 3 : PATOK – (4) Spratly Island/Mount Pulag; TUMBOK – (5) Pagkakataon; LONGSHOT – (6) Whatzap

Race 4 : PATOK – (6) Dream Of Mine; TUMBOK – (7) Face Value; LONGSHOT – (2) Count Me In

Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Simply Believe; TUMBOK -(4) Lakewood; LONGSHOT – (9) Isangkahigsangtuka

Race 6 : PATOK – (2) Yongyong; TUMBOK – (5) Metamorphosis; LONGSHOT – (6) Real Lady/Penrith

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Iansibetiks; TUMBOK – (9) Director’s Dona; LONGSHOT – (8) Time Of My Life

Race 8 : PATOK – (6) Diamond Away; TUMBOK – (1) Tisay; LONGSHOT – (3) L Shuttle

Race 9 : PATOK – (1) Cost Less; TUMBOK – (6) Gee’s Jewel; LONGSHOT – (3) Desert Zar

Race 10 : PATOK – (4) Manila Boy; TUMBOK – (11) Guapo Face; LONGSHOT – (3) Newton’s Gal

