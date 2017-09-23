Robin OK na sa BI: Wala nang makakapigil sa aking paglalakbay! By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

Tuloy na ang pagpunta ni Robin Padilla sa China matapos maayos ang naging problema niya sa Bureau of Immigration. Kung matatandaan, naglabas ng sama ng loob si Binoe sa Immigration nang malamang may “hold departure order” daw sa kanya ang ahensya. Ngunit dinenay naman ito ng BI. Sa kanyang Instagram, ibinalita ni Robin na makakaalis na siya ng bansa patungong China kung saan meron siyang dadaluhang event: “Purihin ang Panginoong Maylikha! Wala nang makapipigil sa aking muling paglalakbay. Maraming salamat sa mga bumubuo ng DFA sa assistance. Mabuhay!”

