Toni umamin na: Oo, mas mahal ko na ngayon si Piolo!

Aminado si Toni Gonzaga na malaki ang naitulong ni Piolo Pascual sa kanyang career.

Sa presscon ng latest movie nilang “Last Night” ay sinabi ni Toni na hindi talaga niya makakalimutan si Piolo noong baguhan pa lang siya sa showbiz.

“Si PJ kasi, iba ‘yung connection ko sa kanya. Iba ‘yung impact niya sa buhay ko kasi nu’ng nagsimula ako, ‘yung big break ko talaga was nu’ng sumigaw ako ng ‘I love you, Piolo.’ I will always be thankful and grateful na nakilala ko siya at nagkasama kami,” say ni Toni.

Ang pinagsamahang TV commercial ng dalawa ay isang softdrink brand.

Toni even went to the point of admitting na mahal niya si Piolo but not in a romantic way, ha.

“Si PJ, mahal ko na siya ngayon as a co-worker. Dati admiration. Nakita ko na iba ‘yung passion niya, ‘yung pagmamahal niya sa trabaho, pagmamahal niya sa kapwa katrabaho niya. Pantay-pantay ang tingin ni PJ. So after this project, masasabi ko na mas mahal ko si PJ ngayon bilang isang katrabaho talaga,” say pa ng TV host-actress.

As Carmina, her character in “Last Night”, may matututunan ang mga babae sa kanya.

“Kapag nagmahal ka pala, handa kang magbigay. Kahit na masakit para sa iyo basta masaya ‘yung taong mahal mo ay okay ka na doon. ‘Yung parang basta maging masaya ka lang ay masaya na ako para sa iyo. You only want the best for that person and you want that person to be better,” she added.