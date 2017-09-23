Tatay ni Sarah inupakan: Tantanan mo na si Matteo, hayaan n’yo na silang lumigaya!

ANG daming nagpakita ng suporta kay Sarah Geronimo matapos masulat ni katotong Jobert Sucaldito ang tungkol sa matinding away ni Delfin Geronimo, father ni Sarah, at Matteo Guidicelli, dyowa ng dalaga.

It was alleged that Sarah’s father threatened not to cut his hair hangga’t hindi nakikipaghiwalay ang anak niya kay Matteo.

Bumaha ng suporta kay Sarah sa social media. In the process, batikos naman ang inabot ng father ng Pop Star.

“Papansin naman ang tatay. hayaan muna kung mag lovelife ang anak. Sya naman ang dahilan kung bakit gumanda ang buhay nyo wag nyo nalang ipagdamot ang kaligayahan nya.”

“Eh di wag sya magpagupit. Kahit magmukha syang ermitanyo. Anak nya ang nag ahon sa kanila sa kahirapan pero pinagkakaitan nya ng kaligayahan.”

“Grabe sya oh! Gustong solohin kita ni Sarah. Pag nagkaasawa nga namn di na niya makokontrol ang mga kita ni Sarah. Mag isipisip ka Sarah…tatanda kang walang pamilya. You have your own life go. kung saan ka masaya go!”

“Ano gusto nya habang buhay na lang nya pagtatrabahuin si Sarah para sa kanila. Makasarili.”

“Sarah, magsolo ka na sa buhay mo. Anyway, you have everything and kaya mo naman. Enjoy your youth it would never come back, selfish ang mga magulang mo.

“Bondat na, di pa masiyahan. Be happy, we only live once! Be with the one you really love, you’re not getting any younger, time flies so fast, baka maiwanan ka na! Good luck!”

“Please lang tantanan n’yo na si Matteo, hayaan n’yo na silang lumigaya ni Sarah! Wag nyo nang hintayin na magrebelde ang anak n’yo dahil sure na sure akong kayo rin ang kawawa pag nawala na siya sa poder n’yo!”