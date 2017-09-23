John Lloyd, Ellen pahinga muna sa alak at walwalan; walang pakialam sa mga basher By Jun Nardo Bandera

SORRY na lang sa trolls, bashers at haters sa social media! Walang puwang ang mga nega sa buhay ng rumored couple na sina John Lloyd Cruz at Ellen Adarna! Patuloy pa rin ang magpapakaligaya nila sa kanilang sarili kahit halimaw ang hate messages sa kanila ng mga nagmamalinis, huh! But this time, wala na silang walwalang ginagawa. Lambigan to the max na ang lumalabas sa mga post ni Ellen sa social media kaya wala nang maibutas sa dalawa. Humingi ng sorry, nangumpisal na si Lloydie. Matanda na siya kaya alam na niya ang tama at mali. Kapwa naman sila walang sabit at consenting adults so anuman ang gawin nila, ibaon na lang ang mga inggit sa katawan! Marami nang pinaligayang tao si JLC kaya paligayahin man niya ngayon ang kanyang sarili, wala na tayong pakialam, huh!

