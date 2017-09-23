Atom: Excited na akong makasama kayo mga Kapuso!

Balik-Kapuso na nga ang broadcast journalist na si Atom Araullo upang maging bahagi ng News And Public Affairs group ng GMA.

Ibinahagi ni Atom ang kanyang kasiyahan sa pagbabalik niya sa kanyang dating home network, “I’m very excited. Ang dami kong gustong gawin, particularly in the realm of documentary production. I think this is a great place to do all of that,” sabi niya. Naging bahagi si Atom ng Kapuso primetime newscast na 24 Oras sa pamamagitan ng segment na “ATOMic Sports”.

Malugod namang tinanggap ni GMA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe Gozon si Atom, “Dahil kilala ang GMA-7 sa paggawa ng world class at award-winning documentary and public affairs programs, kami ay nalulugod sa paglipat ni Atom Araullo para lalo s’yang mahasa sa pagiging magaling na broadcast journalist at documentarist among others.”

Sa kanyang pagbabalik sa GMA, layunin ni Atom na mas marami pa siyang magawang documentaries sa ilalim ng GMA Public Affairs.

“Excited na akong makasama uli kayo mga Kapuso! Gusto kong mas marami pang mai-share sa mga tao tungkol sa aking personality, sa mga ginagawa ko sa buhay, sa aking mga paniniwala, at yung passion ko to do documentaries,” aniya.