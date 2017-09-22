5 Vietnamese poacher dakip sa Zambales By John Roson Bandera

Nadakip ng mga tauhan ng Philippine Navy ang limang Vietnamese national na iligal na nangigisdasa bansa, matapos magkahabulan sa bahagi ng dagat na malapit sa Iba, Zambales, ayon sa hukbo. Nadakip ng mga tauhan ng Philippine Navy ang limang Vietnamese national na iligal na nangigisdasa bansa, matapos magkahabulan sa bahagi ng dagat na malapit sa Iba, Zambales, ayon sa hukbo. Itinurn-over na ang mga Vietnamese, na pawang mga sakay ng bangkang Xin Ba Kieu Con, sa fisheries authorities ng Zambales nitong Huwebes, sabi ni Cmdr. Rodney Cudal, tagapagsalita ng Naval Forces Northern Luzon. Nagpapatrolya ang mga miyembro ng Navy lulan ng BRP Miguel Malvar (PS-19) Martes ng gabi, nang unang mamataan ang banyagang bangka, sa layong 48 nautical miles kanluran ng Iba, ani Cudal. Gumamit ng “superlights” ang bangka kaya niradyuhan ito ng Navy ship, at nilapitan nang di ito tumugon, aniya. Habang palapit ang Navy ship, hinila ng bangka pataas ang mga lambat nito, nagbukas ng makina, at tumakas patungong timog. Pinatay ng bangka ang mga ilaw at automatic identification system nito, at ibinagsak pa ang lambat para harangan ang daan ng tumutugis na Navy ship, ani Cudal. Dakong ala-1:45 ng madaling-araw Miyerkules na nang huminto ang bangka, at sinampa ng mga tauhan ng Navy pasado alas-2, aniya. Natagpuan sa bangka ang limang Vietnamese national, kabilang ang kapitan, ani Cudal. Nakumpiska sa kanila ang dalawang sako ng pinatuyong pusit, 70 kilo ng bagong huling pusit, isang kinatay na pating, at ilang tuna, aniya. Pawang mga nasa maayos na kundisyon ang mga Vietnamese at maayos ring tintrato, ani Cudal. Naganap ang pag-aresto isang taon lang matapos madakip at makasuhan ang 17 iba pang Vietnamese, para din sa iligal na pangingisda, sa bahagi ng dagat na malapit sa Ilocos Sur noong Set. 2016. Pinalaya ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang 17 Nobyembre ng taon ding iyon matapos hilingin ng Embassy ng Vietnam, at pinabaunan pa sila ng mga souvenir, water-resistant jackets, bigas, gulay, at krudo, sa isang send-off ceremony.

