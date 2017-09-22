Rape case vs Vhong Navarro ibinasura

IBINASURA ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang dalawang counts ng rape na inihain ng modelo na si Deniece Cornejo laban sa aktor at host na si Vhong Navarro.

“As complainant evidence stands, the same does not establish probable cause to indict respondent for the crimes he is accused of committing,” sabi ng resolusyon na pinirmahan ni OIC Prosecutor General Severino Gaña.

Inakusahan ni Cornejo si Navarro ng dalawang counts ng rape, kasama na ang sexual intercourse at sexual assault.

Kinuwestiyon naman ng DOJ ang bersyon ni Cornejo kaugnay ng sinasabing panggagahasa sa kanya na umano’y nangyari noong Enero 17 at Enero 22, 2014.

“At least three investigations had been conducted into the accusations of complainant against respondent—by the DOJ’s three member panel, the Office of the City Prosecutor in Taguig and by the City Prosecutor of Manila…In all three investigations, the credibility of complainant’s story has been passed upon and ruled to be questionable,” sabi ng resolusyon ng DOJ.