Mocha Uson sinampahan sa Ombudsman dahil sa  ‘fake news’

SINAMPAHAN ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV si Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson ng anim na kasong kriminal at isang kasong administratibo sa Office of the Ombudsman dahil sa pagkakalat ng “fake news” hinggil sa umano’y kanyang mga bank account sa ibang bansa.

“The era of fake news is over,” sabi ni Trillanes.

Idinagdag ni Trillanes na isusulong niya ang agarang pagsibak kay Uson sa kanyang puwesto.

“Ngayong umaga nag-file po tayo ng various cases laban kay Ms. Mocha Uson. Bale pito ito lahat —isang administrative case for grave misconduct at anim na criminal cases,” dagdag ni Trillanes.

Idinagdag ni Trillanes na kabilang sa kanyang isinampa ay tatlong counts ng cyberlibel; isang kaso ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act dahil umano sa paggamit ng kanyang posisyon para makapanira; isang kaso ng paglabag ng Republic Act 6713 o Code of Ethics for Public Employees and Officials dahil sa patuloy na paggamit ng kanyang propesyon; isang kaso ng falsification of documents; at grave misconduct.

“The era of fake news is over. Ang lahat ng mga magkakalat ng fake news ngayon ay mananagot sa ating batas. So ‘yan ang kailangang matutunan ng lahat,” ayon pa kay Trillanes.

Nauna nang nagbabala ang senador na kakasuhan niya si Uson matapos mag-post sa kanyang social media account ng umano’y mga bank account ni Trillanes sa Singapore.

Sinuportahan ni Pangulong Duterte ang alegasyon ni Uson, bagamat kalaunan ay inaming inimbento lamang niya ito matapos na lumipad si Trillanes papuntang Singapore para patunayang hindi ito totoo.

Nauna nang nangako si Uson na magbibitiw sakaling matalo siya sa kaso.