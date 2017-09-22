2 testigo sa pagkamatay ng UST law student kumontak na sa DOJ INQUIRER.net

NAKIPAG-UGNAYAN na sa Department of Justice (DOJ) ang dalawang testigo sa pagkamatay ng University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student na si Horacio “Atio” Castillo III. Ito ang inihayag ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, kasabay ng panawagan sa iba pang mga testigo na lumutang na. Idinagdag ni Aguirre na isa sa mga testigo ay miyembro ng Aegis Juris fraternity, samantalang ang isa ay kapwa estudyante ni Castillo sa UST. Sinabi ni Aguirre na tinawagan lamang siya ng miyembro ng fraternity sa kanyang opisina at sinabing may nalalaman siya kaugnay ng isinagawang initiation kay Castillo at iba pang bagong miyembro, samantalang pumunta naman sa DOJ ang isa pang testigo. Inamin naman ni Aguirre na wala pang kasunduan kung gagawa ng sinumpaang salaysay ang dalawa o sumailalim sa Witness Protection Program (WPP) ng gobyerno. “Kasi takot na takot daw sila,” sabi ni Aguirre. “We are still at the very initial stage of the investigation that is why we opened a hotline to encourage them to come forward. Tell us what they know and we will give them protection,”ayon pa kay Aguirre.

