Suspek sa pagkamatay ng UST law student lumutang

LUMUTANG sa opisina ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson sa Taguig City ang isa sa mga pangunahing suspek sa pagkamatay ng freshman University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student na si Horacio Castillo III. Nakasuot si John Paul Solano ng grey jacket at nakasumbrero nang magpakita sa opisina ni Lacson, na nakatakdang imbestigahan ang pagkamatay ni Castillo sa Lunes bilang chairman ng Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs. Bukod kay Solano at Lacson, nasa opisina rin ng senador sina UST Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina, Manila Police District chief Gen. Joel Napoleon Coronel at ang abogado ng suspek. Ibinigay naman ni Lacson si Solano sa MPD sa pamamagitan ni Coronel. Itinanggi ni Solano na kasama siya sa isinagawang initiation ni Castillo. Iginiit niya na tinawagan lamang siya para magbigay ng “medical assistance.” Nauna nang pinangalanan ni Coronel si Solano at dalawang iba pa na sina Antonio Trangia, at anak na si Ralph, bilang mga pangunahing suspek.

