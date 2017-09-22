Bea: Pag nakipaghiwalay ka, siyempre masakit, iiyak ka talaga!

Palaisipan sa marami kung paano magtatapos tonight ang A Love To Last lalo pa’t it got complicated dahil nahuli ni Andeng (Bea Alonzo) si Anton (Ian Veneracion) na kahalikan si Grace (Iza Calzado).

“Well, hindi naman basta-basta matatapos ‘yung pains ni Andeng. We will stay true to the brand of the show which is a slice of life so we will show real kind of emotions.

“Siyempre, kapag nakipaghiwalay ka normal na painful ‘yon para sa iyo, iiyak ka talaga. Ang aabangan siguro ng mga tao ay kung paano nila maayos ‘yon, ngayon na meron ng crack ang marriage,” say ni Bea during break sa last taping day ng show sa Pila, Laguna.

“Kung napanood ninyo ‘yung episode, nahuli ko kasi silang naghalikan ni Grace so medyo unacceptable ‘yon, eh, kasi betrayal ‘yon sa paningin ko kasi hindi ko naman alam na pinilit lang ni Grace ang sarili niya kay Anton.

“Hindi ko naman nakita ‘yung part na gusto na niyang (Ian) mag-resign sa trabaho. ‘Yun pala ang dahilan kung bakit desperate na si Grace. Sa paniwala ko bilang Andeng, you betrayed me kaya paano kita patatawarin,” say ni Bea.

If that happens in real life ay magwo-walkout si Bea. “Probably, I’d walk away lalo na kung ganoon na kadami ang tiniis mo. Parang lagi na lang akong nakikihati kay Grace sa buhay mo. Betrayal? Hindi ko kaya ‘yon.”

Thankful si Bea na hindi pa nangyari in real life na na-betray siya, “Hindi pa, thanks naman. Honestly, hindi pa. Not that I know of. Biruin mo sa imagination ko pa lang ganoon na kasakit paano pa kung totoo,” say niya.