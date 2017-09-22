Sigaw ng JaDine fans: Bela Padilla pakialamera, sawsawera

Na-bash ng JaDine fans si Bela Padilla all because nagbigay lang siya ng opinion on how some roles were given to actors.

“Actually sinasadya nla yan bakit mhrap bang bigyan ng may quality at magaling na director ang JD hnd ba sila deserving? Nagtataka ako sa Viva,” wailed one disappointed JaDine fan.

“Hindi po kasi binibigay ang director…director po namimili ng katrabaho nila. Direk Brillante Mendoza requested for me, I’m lucky viva allowed me.

“Some people assume we’re just hand work. Uhm. Most directors choose who they want to be on set with.

“Instead of complaining find solutions. Pitch concepts for people you love? Ask them personally what they want to work on, maybe?”

‘Yan ang sunud-sunod na say ni Bela.

“You see Ms Bela, we even offered our viginities to the Film Gods for Jadine to have a good quality movie. JD fan base are not even teens,” say ng JaDine fan sa aktres.

“Hahahaha see! Come up with something as funny as that tweet! Ipitch niyo sa Jadine mismo,” sagot ni Bela.

“We know its more funny, when ‘ipitch niyo sa Jadine’ is infact, a joke. Like, duhh. Gurll, speak something realistic,” mataray na sagot naman ng fan.

“Why is that impossible? I read messages from everybody! I wasn’t being sarcastic,” Bela retorted.

“Wow! Bakit ka nakikialam at nakikisawsaw sa issue, Ms. Bela? Actually, we don’t need your opinion!

Pasipsip ka pa sa Viva eh!” buwelta naman ng faney.

“Nakatag Kasi ako Diba? At hindi ko po kelangan, basta mabait ka at masipag, magkakatrabaho ka,” sagot ng aktres.