John Lloyd kinastigo sa pambabastos sa ’krus’: Respeto naman sa mga katoliko!!!

WHEN John Lloyd Cruz posted picture of the crucifix na merong embellishments ay marami talaga ang nag-react.

Gulat na gulat ang netizens at the temerity of John Lloyd in posting a new version of the cross.

May dalawang mukha kasi ang krus na kanyang ipinost. Not surprisingly, the actor drew the flak for his controversial post.

“HOW DARE YOU TO POST THIS! SHOW SOME RESPECT TO THE CROSS! UR PATHETIC MR. JOHN LLOYD CRUZ! I HATE BEING YOUR FAN. #TRUTH.”

“Hindi ako relihiyosong tao pero nakakatindig balahibo itong post na to. Hope all is well.”

“This is too much John Lloyd Cruz! So disappointed on you! Swear!”

“Mapapareact ka talaga dito. Grabe na sya oh! Katoliko ka ba?”

“Please don’t do this! You have all the reasons behind this post/art. But then please respect on the beliefs/religion/faith of others! RESPECT Lang po! Below the belt na po!”

“Ano bang nangyayari sayo idol? Nagiging abnormal kana? Di na nakakatuwa!”

“You can appreciate art and express it how you want but it should be responsible. Please stop disrespecting the cross, this is blasphemy.”

“This is so disappointing! If you have NO God or doesn’t Believe in Respect lang.”