Palasyo ipinagtanggol ang US trip ni Honeylet

IPINAGTANGGOL ng Palasyo ang biyahe ng longtime partner ni Pangulong Duterte na si Honeylet Avancena sa United States, sa pagsasabi ito’y personal na biyahe matapos siyang imbitahan ni US First Lady Melania Trump. Ito’y matapos namang makuhaan ng litrato si Honeylet habang palabas ng broadway sa New York. “Madame Cielito Avancena is on a personal trip to NY to attend an event upon the invitation of First Lady of The US, Madame Melania Trump,” giit ni Abella. Nauna nang binatikos ni Duterte ang US dahil sa mga komento ng ilang opisyal kaugnay ng extrajudicial killings (EJKs) dahil sa kampanya kontra droga.

