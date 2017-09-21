Suspek sa pagpatay sa UST law student nakaalis na ng PH— BI INQUIRER.net

SINABI ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) na nakaalis na ng bansa ang isa sa mga suspek sa pagpatay sa University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student na si Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III.

Sa isang text message, sinabi ni Immigration spokesperson Maria Antonette Mangrobang na base sa rekord ng BI, lumipad palabas ng Pilipinas ang isang Ralph Caballes Trangia noong Setyembre 19, dalawang araw matapos dalhin ang katawan ni Castillo sa Chinese General Hospital sa Maynila.

Umalis si Trangia sakay ng Eva Air flight BR262 papuntang Taipei. Isa si Trangia sa 16 na katao na sakop ng Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) na ipinalabas ni Aguirre kagabi.

Kabilang umano si Trangia sa mga opisyal ng Aegis Juris fraternity ng UST.

Pinaniniwalaang namatay si Castillo dahil sa hazing.

“The rest (of the suspects) appears to still be in the country or do not have enough information on their identity to ascertain if they are the same person as the one appearing in BI records,” sabi ni Mangrobang.

