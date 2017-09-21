Anak na babae ng isang radio reporter natagpuang patay sa Cebu Cebu Daily News

NATAGPUANG patay ang anak na babae ng isang radio reporter sa loob ng kanyang bahay sa Barangay Busay, Cebu City kaninang umaga. Nagtamo si Maxi Bolongaita, 29, ng tama ng bala sa kanyang dibdib.

Sinabi ni PO2 Rommel Bangcog, ng Cebu City Homicide Section, na inaalam pa ng mga imbestigador kung ginahasa ang biktima bago siya binaril. Si Maxi ay anak ng radio reporter ng DYRF-Cebu na si Alex Bolongaita. Nagtatrabaho si Maxi bilang isang call center agent. Naging kinatawan si Maxi ng Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas sa isinagawang Cebu Press Freedom Week 2016. Itinanghal siya bilang Ms. Press Freedom 1st runner-up.

