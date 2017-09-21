Sanya Lopez, Jerico Estregan pasado ang akting sa ‘Amalanhig’

WATCHED “Amalanhig: The Vampire Chronicle” starring Jerico Estregan, Sanya Lopez, Nick Alladin, Mark Tyler dela Cruz, Raymond Cabral and Liane Valentino.
The movie, directed by Francis “Jun” Posadas, tells the story of Jerico and his group na sobrang interesado na ma-discover ang tungkol sa amalanhig or aswang na kilalang-kilala bilang creatures sa Visayan mythology lalo na sa mga Hiligaynon.
The movie starts with a group led by Jerico na nagpunta pa talaga ng probinsya para lang sa kanilang research.
Ipinakita sa movie ang Mahal na Araw tradition ng penitensiya. It was a visual delight to see ‘yung mga namamanata tuwing Holy Week, ‘yung nagpapapako sa krus, ‘yung senakulo, ‘yung nagpapasan ng krus.
The kids, stubborn that they are, ay sugod pa rin sa lugar kung saan pinagbawalan silang puntahan. Biyernes Santo noon nang magpakita sa kanila ang amalanhig kaya naman disgrasya ang inabot ng ilan nilang kasamahan.
This is Jerico Estregan’s first movie at passable naman ang kanyang acting. Maging si Sanya Lopez ay okay rin naman.
Sa mga gusto ang ganitong genre, we recommend it sa inyo lalo na doon sa mahihilig sa mga aswang.
