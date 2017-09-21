Vilma kay Luis: Gusto ko na ng apo, ang baby ko puro aso!

BIRUAN na kina Sen. Ralph Recto at Cong. Vilma Santos sa tuwing magkakasama sila kung kailan sila bibigyan ni Luis Manzano ng apo.

Kahit bugbog ang oras sa Kongreso at sa Lipa, Cong. Vi sees to it na every other week ay magkakasama silang magkakapamilya sa isang dinner sa bahay nila sa Alabang. Kaya niyang iwan ang lahat pagdating sa pamilya.

Sa isang interview kay Luis, sinabi niyang gusto na ng mom niyang magkaanak kahit wala pang kasal. Pero bago siya, si Ryan Recto muna ang unang magbibigay ng apo.

“Biro lang ‘yon. Naglalambing lang ako. Sabi ko, anak kelan mo ako bibigyan ng apo. Ang baby ko, puro aso. ‘Nak, wala na tayong baby. ‘Yun lang. ‘Mom, soon, soon, don’t worry.’ Sabi pa niya, ‘Mom if I cannot give you a baby, maybe si Ryan.’ Ha! Ha! Ha!

“Sumagot ang anak (Ryan) ko.’ Mom, if Kuya cannot give you baby, you want me to give you na?’ Ha! Ha! Ha! ‘Yung ganoong usapan pag pamilya,” chika ni Ate Vi.

“Pero sabi nila, masarap daw pag may apo. Kasi wala na kaming baby. Ryan is 21 and also, kahit ang anak ko ganyan kalalaki, kung minsan kahit anong pagod ko galing sa trabaho, ‘Mom may I talk to you?’ Nagsasabi sila ng problema,” saad pa niya.

Pero si Jessy raw ang pinaka-favorite niya sa naging gilrfiend ni Luis, huh!

“Hindi naman. Ang nakikita ko lang kay Jessy, hindi siya nakikipag-compete kay Lucky. Hindi artista ang dating niya. Girlfriend lang siya ni Lucky. That’s my opinion, huh!” katwiran ni Cong. Vilma.

