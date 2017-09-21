Mocha ipinagtanggol ng Malacañang, di tatanggalin ni Duterte sa gobyerno

SORI na lang sa mga gustong patalsikin si Assistant Communications Secretary Mocha Uson sa gobyerno.

Sinabi ni Martin Andnar, Presidential Communications Secretary, sa chikahan sa enterainment press na effective siya sa social media pagdating sa mga assignment na ibinibigay niya at ni President Digong Duterte.

Batid din ni Sec. Martin na umaani ng maraming banat si Mocha sa ilang posts niya sa kanyang blog.

“Ang sabi naman ni Mocha, anything that she posts on her Facebook is her personal opinion,” saad ng Secretary.

Malaki pa rin daw ang tiwala ni Pres. Digong kay Mocha kahit lagi siyang binabatikos.

“It only goes to show that the President has full trust on Mocha. And she’s effective naman in what she does. She’s an asset to social media. Merong nagagalit sa kanya meron namang pumupuri sa kanya. So again, I believe it’s a matter of politics, ‘yung pagkakaiba pa,” rason pa ni Sec. Andanar.

Sa ibang banda, ibinalita ng Kalihim na magiging digital na rin ang dating government station na PTV-4. Pagdating naman sa tsismis na hindi ire-renew ni P-Digong ang legislative franchise ng ABS-CBN, “It’s a legislative matter. I don’t know anything about that,” saad niya.

Kahit napunta sa mundo ng pulitika, walang balak si Sec. Martin na pasukin ito kung sakaling bumaba na siya sa posisyon. “Magbabakasyon muna ako at saka babalik sa media,” rason niya.