Ellen tinawag na ‘Baby Love’ si John Lloyd, totohanan na ang iskandalosang relasyon Bandera

TILA kinumpirma na ni Ellen Adarna ang relasyon nila ni John Lloyd Cruz. Buong-ningning kasing tinawag ng kontrobersyal na sexy star ang Kapamilya actor na “Baby Love” Sa kanyang Instagram account, may ipinost si Ellen na litrato ng chess board at nilagyan ng caption na: “Erwin Romulo gave me a chance. Hahahaha sorry baby love @ekomsi 3 wins nako lol not chamba na ahaaha #winning #yabang sabi nga nila “just like in the game of chess, the queen always protects the king” lol #sabeh!” @ekomsi ang gamit ni John Lloyd na handle name sa kanyang IG. Kamakailan naman bago pa kumalat ang video scandal at mga kontrobersyal photos ni Lloydie sa social media, tinawag din niya sa Ellen ng “baby” sa isa niyang IG post.

