‘Kidnapin n’yo ako! Nakawan n’yo ang bahay ko!’

GRAVITATING towards a handful of wealthy friends and acquaintances, visiting their near-palatial residences is always a jaw-dropping experience and opportunity.

‘Yung mga nakikita’t napapanood lang kasi namin come alive, napapailing na lang kami sa majestic splendor ng mga tahanang ni sa panaginip, kahit bakod ng mga ito’y imposibleng makapagpatayo kami. Pero hanggang pagpapapasok lang sa loob ng bahay ang ginagawa ng host, touring us to every nook and cranny of it is part of the hospitality.

Pero ang pahintulutan kaming makapasok in the host’s innermost part of the house regarded as both private and sacred may be a little too much. Alam naman kasi namin na ‘yun ang bahagi ng kanilang tirahan which is understandably off limits, a zone we’re not supposed to cross.

Pasakalye lang ito sa post ni Sharon Cuneta sa kanyang mga vaults which contain a fraction of her material acquisitions. Nakalagak ang kanyang mga alahas at mahahalagang papeles ng kanyang mga ari-arian sa mga ‘di magkasyang vault o safe. Pero nakalimutan niyang posting the safe is never safe.

Much has been said and written about the imminent peril na naghihintay para kay Sharon. Isa nga namang unwritten invitation ‘yon to a very important occasion where gatecrashing criminals like burglars are most welcome: ang panloloob.

Sa rami ng mga nangyayaring krimeng isinasagawa sa loob mismo ng bahay—where the residents are hogtied, worse bludgeoned to death—hindi ba ito sumagi sa isip ng matalino pa manding si Sharon?

Huwag na marahil ang ganitong kahindik-hindik na posibilidad (God forbid!), hindi rin ligtas si Sharon even if she steps out of the house leaving all her valuables securely kept in her vault.

Para siyang may karatulang nakasabit sa katawan which reads: “Nakawan n’yo ang bahay ko!” or “Come and get me!”—a mild equivalent for “Kidnapin n’yo ‘ko!”—bilang paanyaya sa mga halAng ang bituka and will resort to anything and everything in the name of survival.

Sige, i-rule out na rin natin ang ganitong outrageous possibility. Baka naman sabihin ni Sharon that we’re even instigating the baddies out there to get their felonious act together. Tutukan na lang natin ang pagpo-post ni Sharon ng kung anuman sa kanyang social media account. Have you noticed the variety of her posts?

May tungkol sa mabagal na internet connection. May tungkol sa pesteng traffic. May tungkol sa pag-aalay ng kanyang buhay para sa kanyang mga anak minus her husband. May tungkol sa iniinda niyang karamdaman. May tungkol sa mga dalahin niya sa puso all expressed in ambiguity.

Ang lahat ng mga emote niyang ‘yon ay walang iniwan sa isang may-ari ng marangyang tahanan who lets his guests pry into every corner of his home kahit off limits ito. Kung may isang luku-lukong bisita ang mambulsa ng imported cologne sa CR ng master bedroom ay huwag n’yo na siyang kapkapan on the suspicion that he stole it dahil kasalanan ‘yon ng may-ari.

In the same way that Sharon should never ever take offense at the netizens for bashing her. Pinapasok niyang lahat ang mga ito sa kaloob-looban at kasuluk-sulukan ng dapat sana’y pribado niyang buhay, hence, they’re like her family to whom entitlement is likewise given.

To Sharon, magtira ka naman ng para sa ‘yo kung paanong you once had a mouth-watering suckling all to yourself up to the last bone.