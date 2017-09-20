Ai Ai-Gerald pumirma ng prenup Bandera

KINUMPIRMA ng Comedy Queen na si Ai Ai delas Alas na may pinirmahan na silang prenuptial agreement ng kanyang 23-year-old fiancé na si Gerald Sibayan.

Ayon sa Box-Office Queen, mismong ang kanyang future husband ang nag-suggest nito para walang nang masabing masama ang mga tao.

“Mayroon kami kaya lang confidential, hindi pinag-uusapan kasi ayaw ng lawyer. Hanggang doon lang ang pwedeng sabihin kasi sabi ng aboagado confidential, if ever magtanong sila sabihin mo na lang na ‘oo,’ pero no details,” pahayag ni Ai Ai sa pocket presscon ng latest movie niyang “Bes And The Beshies” under Cineko Productions and Regal Entertainment.

Dagdag pa ng komedyana, gusto rin daw ng kanyang ina na magkaroon sila ni Gerald ng prenup para wala silang maging problema in the future.

“Usually naman ang nanay ko ang palaging may gusto at ‘yung family din ni Gerald,” aniya pa.

Dagdag pa ng nag-iisang Comedy Queen, “Alam mo ‘yung sa ganyan para na lang din sa kapayapaan ni Gerald para wala na siyang basher. Pero sa mag-asawa naman ke normal o artista eh, wala naman yon, pera lang naman ‘yon.

“Kumbaga hindi iyon ang batayan nang pagsasama n’yo ng matagal. Nasa inyo ‘yun kung magkakaintindihan kayo. Although kailangan n’yo ‘yon as mag-asawa pero di ‘yon ang essence ng pagmamahal para sa akin,” dagdag ni Ai Ai.

Hugot pa niya, “Kasi siyempre dalawang beses na akong ikinasal at hindi rin guarantee na kapag may prenup ka ay hindi makukuhaan ng pera. Kapag gusto kang lokohin o gusto kang huthutan, magagawa niya ‘yon.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.