Mananaya sa Laguna naka-jackpot sa Super Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isang mananaya sa Laguna ang nanalo ng jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 na binola Martes ng gabi. Isang mananaya sa Laguna ang nanalo ng jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 na binola Martes ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang nanalo ng P16 milyon ay tumaya sa Sta. Rosa. Siya ang nag-iisang nakakuha ng winning number combination na 21-39-04-10-31-11. Mayroon siyang isang taon para kunin ang kanyang premyo sa main office ng PCSO sa Mandaluyong City. Nanalo naman ng tig-P70,000 ang walong mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P600 naman ang 821 mananaya na nakaapat na numero. Balik ang P20 taya ng 14,676 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Super Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Linggo.

