Netizens nandiri, napa-yuck sa IG post ni John Lloyd

Netizens were miffed and disgusted sa post ni John Lloyd Cruz sa Instagram recently, which included a photo of what seemed to be human waste.

Diring-diri ang fans sa photo na ito posted on JLC’s IG with a handle name of @ekomsi. Captioned ito with the words “kuya gil,kuya allan, ako” plus isang poop emoji.

Tadtad naman ng comments ang post na ito ni John Lloyd.

“What happen? Idol kta pero parang i never thought gnyan Ka, taas ng expectation nmin sayo , bkit gnun? Idol na idol kita nkakadis appoint nmn ,” seys @dbie_32

“parang di tama!.” comment naman ni @tazminia06

“Your so called pag papakatotoo is getting out of hand!” wails @glad_ish

“I idolized you so much! But what the hell is that?!!! Not good to post!!! Are you ok?? Is that you JLC??? WTF!!!” sey ni aque1011

Nag ca-call out naman angi ba na idelete na ni Lloydie ang post na ito. Samantala, many are saying na iuunfollow na nila si John Lloyd dahil sa post na ito while others are expressing concern for him dahil dito.

One netizen tried to speculate kung talagang poo-poo nga ito pero mas marami pa din ang nagsasabi na totoo nga.

Recently lang ay maraming nambabash kay John Lloyd dahil sa mga post din sa social media in which he was seemingly drunk and giving a dirty finger to the camera.

Ang tanong nga lang ay kung na-hack ba ang account ni John Lloyd or siya talaga ang nagpost nito?