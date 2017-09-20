DFA sinabing walang nadamay na Pinoy sa napakalakas na lindol sa Mexico

SINABI ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na walang nadamay na Pinoy sa 7.1 magnitude na lindol sa Mexico.

Sa isang pahayag, maraming mga gusali ang apektado ng gusali, kasama na ang gusali ng Philippine Embassy.

Sinabi ni Philippine Ambassador to Mexico Eduardo De Vega na ligtas namang lahat ang staff ng Embassy.

“We are all a bit shaken but otherwise all of us from the Embassy are all right,” sabi ni De Vega sa isang text message kay Foreign Affairs Sec. Alan Peter Cayetano.

Idinagdag ni De Vega na agad na lumabas ang 11 miyembrong staff ng Embassy matapos magsimula ang pagguho sa gusali.

Umabot na sa mahigit 200 ang nasawi sa lindol, ayon sa Mexican government.

“The people of Mexico are again in our thoughts and prayers today. We offer our sympathies to the Mexican government and to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy,” dagdag ni Cayetano.

Sinabi ng mga otoridad na inaasahang tataas pa ang bilang ng mga namatay sa lindol.

Nangyari ang lindol sa anibersaryo ng napakalakas na lindol na tumama sa Mexico noong 1985, kung saan libo-libo ang namatay.