DOJ nagpalabas ng lookout order vs Aegis Juris members INQUIRER.net

ISINAILALIM ang mga miyembro ng Aegis Juris Fraternity sa watch list ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) matapos ang direktiba ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, na naglabas ng Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) laban sa kanila. ISINAILALIM ang mga miyembro ng Aegis Juris Fraternity sa watch list ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) matapos ang direktiba ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, na naglabas ng Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) laban sa kanila. Kabilang sa mga sakop ng ILBO na ipinalabas ni Aguirre ay ang mga miyembro ng Aegis Juris Fraternity na sina Arvin R. Balag, Mhin Wei Chan, Marc Anthony Ventura, Axel Mundo Hipe, Oliver John Audrey Onofre, Joshua Joriel Macabali, Jason Adolfo Robiños, Ralph Trangia, Ranie Rafael Santiago, Danielle Hans Mattew Rodrigo, Carl Mattew Villanueva, Aeron Salientes, Marcelino Bagtang, Zimon Padro, Jose Miguel Salamat at John Paul Solano. Kasabay nito, inatasan ni Aguirre ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) para mangalap pa ng karagdagang impormasyon sa mga sa sakop ng ILBO, kasama na ang kanilang alyas, kaarawan, lugar kung saan ipinanganak, kopya ng passport at pinakahuling litrato. Inatasan din ni Aguirre ang BI na kunin ang contact number ng 16 na mga miyembro ng fraternity. Ang Aegis Juris Fraternity ang itinuturing na nasa likod ng pagpatay sa 22-anyos na si University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.