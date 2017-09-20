MPD ipinag-utos ang manhunt sa 3 suspek sa pagkamatay ng UST law student

IPINAG-UTOS ng Manila Police District (MPD) ang manhunt operation at agarang pag-aresto sa tatlong pangunahing suspek sa pagkamatay ng freshman University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student na si Horacio Castillo III. IPINAG-UTOS ng Manila Police District (MPD) ang manhunt operation at agarang pag-aresto sa tatlong pangunahing suspek sa pagkamatay ng freshman University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student na si Horacio Castillo III.

Kabilang sa mga ipinapaaresto ay sina John Paul Solano, Antonio Trangia, at kanyang anak na lalaki na si Ralph, isang opisyal ng Aegis Juris fraternity, ayon kay MPD chief Gen. Joel Napoleon Coronel sa isang televised press conference.

“Both persons, Mr. Antonio Trangia and Ralph Trangia are now possible suspects, and manhunt operations would be undertaken to effect their immediate arrest and the recovery of the motor vehicle,” dagdag ni Coronel.

Base sa sworn statement ni Solano na isinumite sa MPD, dinala niya si Castillo sa Chinese General Hospital gamit ang isang pulang sasakyan.

Idinagdag ni Coronel na narekober nila ang pulang Mitsubishi Strada (ZTV 539), na naka-rehistro sa pangalan ni Antonio Trangia.

“So clearly, as you can see, as a result of our investigation, Mr. John Paul Solano together with the assistance and cooperation of Mr. Antonio Trangia and Ralph Trangia deliberately misled our investigation on the death of Horacio Castillo by providing us false and fraudulent statements concerning the delivery of Mr. Castillo in Balut, Tondo, which we feel was a cover up for the actual murder and the killing of the victim,” ayon pa sa MPD chief.

Nang tanungin kung kinukonsidera na pawang mga pangunahing suspek ang tatlo, sumagot si Coronel ng: “Yes they are the three confirmed primary suspects.”

“We still have other suspects under investigation. We can’t disclose their identities as of now because ongoing follow up operations are being undertaken by the MPD,” ayon pa kay Coronel..

Tiniyak ni Coronel na may mga “strong and solid leads” laban sa iba pang suspek.

Sinabi pa ni Colonel na pawang mga kasalukuyan at mga datihang miyembro ng mga fraternity ang iba pang suspek sa pagpatay kay Castillo.