Aktor nagsawa na sa pambababae, magpapakatino na raw By Ambet Nabus Bandera

MAS ginusto nitong si bagets actor ang maging praktikal kaya’t imbes na puro lovelife ang atupagin ay ang kanyang pagtatrabaho na ang kanyang kinakarir. Bongga na sana ang pagpa-imbulog ni bagets actor sa showbiz dahil he has a very refreshing face, a hunk body for his age at may karisma on screen. May malaking following na rin siya at naipareha na sa mga kilalang leading ladies. Ngunit naungusan na nga siya ng mga kasabayan dahil mas inatupag niya ang pambababae. Naging kontrobersyal si bagets actor nang pilit nitong habulin ang isang dating karelasyon na biglang sumikat nang ma-link naman sa isang baguhang actor-dancer at nagkaroon nga ito ng tandem na umabot pa hanggang sa mga endorsement at TV shows. At dahil feeling naiwan daw sa laban si bagets actor, hiningi nito ang payo ng isang noon pa ma’y “umampon” na sa kanyang showbiz insider at influential star maker na na-link na rin sa mga aktor na mga top leading man na ngayon. After ng ilang sessions ng mga lecture at seminar-training kung paano babandera uli ang kanyang career, eto na uli si bagets actor with bonggang projects. Meron na itong regular soap sa primetime, may mga movies, may upcoming endorsement, at balitang may out of the country shows pa dahil on the side ay kukakanta na rin si bagets actor. Hmmmm, ano kayang klaseng seminar ang pinagdaanan niya? May malisya ba? Hahahahaha!

