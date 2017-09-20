Madlang pipol nabastusan sa pagpapatawa ni Jhong By Ambet Nabus Bandera

MARAMI naman kaming natanggap na komento hinggil sa ginawa ni Konsehal Jhong Hilario sa It’s Showtime. Napanood namin sa I-Want TV ang naturang episode noong Sept. 15, kung saan parang isang laruan lang na hinubad ni Jhong ang kanyang suot na sapatos at paikutin sa mukha at bibig niya. Nagkakabiruan sila ni Vice Ganda at bilang reaksyon ay ganu’n nga ang ginawa ni Jhong. Marami ang na-turn off rito at tinawag na very toilet ang humor ng konsehal at very trying hard na ang pagpapatawa nito lalo pa’t isa na siyang public servant ngayon. Hmmmm, magtataka pa ba tayo kung ganyan din naman ang gawi ng ilan sa matataas na opisyal sa gobyerno na kung umasta sa mga hearing sa Senado o Kongreso ay parang mga komedyanteng nagpapatawa.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.