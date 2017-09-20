John Lloyd nagpalitrato sa simbahan para makabawi agad sa kanegahan By Ambet Nabus Bandera

MARAMI ang nagtatanong kapatid na Ervin kung pakulo lang ba ng kampo ni John Lloyd Cruz ang mga social media posts showing Lloydie as a seemingly “renewed” man. Nauna na nga ang kanyang shoot para sa isang TV ad to prove na hindi siya nabawasan o nawalan ng endorsement after his controversial viral videos and photos with Ellen Adarna. Sinundan pa ito ng isang photo showing him in a confession room sa loob ng isang simbahan. Nakaluhod si JLC at tila nangungumpisal. Well, wala naman kaming makitang mali sa mga naturang litrato lalo pa’t ang malaking bahagi nga ng laban ngayon ay sa social media. Nasa mga taong maglalagay ng malisya lang naman magkakaroon ng isyu, di ba? Ang importante kasi ngayon ay kung paanong hinaharap ni Lloydie ang kanyang mga pagkakamali nang dahil sa kagustuhang mag-enjoy at magpakaligaya sa piling ng kanyang rumored dyowa na si Ellen at ng tropa nitong halos isumpa ngayon ng fans ni JLC.

