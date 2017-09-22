Fans nina Coco at Marian nagbakbakan; Super Ma’am at Probinsyano pinag-awayan



MARIAN Something’s pilot episode of her latest primetime show was a big disappointment.

Imagine, maski mismong sa AGB Nielsen ay nag-register lang ng rating na 9.5%. Ni hindi man lang naka-two digit ang pilot episode. So, what does it mean?

Ang FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano naman starring Coco Martin ay nakakuha ng AGB rating na 12.4%. Ayun, puro lait tuloy ang inabot ng GMA Primetime Queen.

“Kahit ano pa ang itapat niyo sa Ang Probinsyano, hindi kayo mananalo, at hindi kayo makakalamang kahit isa, halos double ang ratings ng Ang Probinsyano, saan kaya kayo tatapat, sa La Luna?”

“Congrats Kapamilya network! Bidang-bida talaga ang ABS primetime bida. Sa primetime nakatutok ang pinakamaraming viewers and ABS is dominating this timeslot.”

“Yan na naman, umaasa na nmn kayo. kaya kayo nasasaktan e! Learn to accept reality, kahit pagsamahin pa ang super maam at robinhood, wala tlga pagasa.”

Isa pang big disappointment itong Alaala: A Martial Law Special na pinagbidahan ni Alden Richards. Aba, maging sa AGB ratings ay sadsad na sadsad rin ito. It got 3.6 % only.

As expected, lait din ang inabot ni Alden sa social media. Kaliwa’t kanang kantiyaw ang inabot ng actor.

“Alaala ratings ng in demand at relevant dw na A! Nkkhiya! Todo pkilig at promote ang GMA. 3.6 lng inabot vs. 4.5. As always. Di kyang mgsolo!”

“Walang nanonood ng docu, wala pang TVC, paano na c alden richards?”

“Marami ng bumitaw na ADN sa kanya na wala sa socmed. Aldens fakery is evident at his effeminate actuations lead them 2 doubt his sexuality.”

“Wala nmn siguro interesadong makapanood ng acting nya na 1 lng ang expression ng mukha although out. Feelingero na good actor sya!”

So, what does this all mean? Na laos na si Marianita at papunta na sa pagkalaos si Alden?

Siyempre, may nagtanggol pa rin sa Pambansang Bae at nagsabing, “Bash him fr his fakery towards Maine but he did help create awareness by taking on that role. Can you be a kind nurse and get off his back just this once.”

Another one said, “Sige nga, si Maine naman ang magsolo at tingnan natin kung may manonood pa sa kanya? Wag kayong mag alala palaos na rin ang yaya nyong plastik!”

So, ibig sabihin ba nito, nagkanya-kanya na rin ang AlDub Nation? May mga members sila na kay Alden na lang sumusuporta at meron din namang kay Maine na lang?