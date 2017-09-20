Ai Ai kay Gerald: Thank you Lord, may forever na ako! By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAIRAOS na ang pre-nuptial shoot last Monday ng couple to be na sina Ai Ai delas Alas at Gerald Sibayan. Tsumi-cheesy nga si Ai sa unang post niya sa Instagram na tanging, “Mabuhay lounge pre-nup” lang ang caption niya sa photo nila ni Gerald. Sa kasunod nitong post, may quotation pa siyang isinulat, “Thank you Lord may forever na ako!!!” habang nakahawak siya sa braso ng boyfriend. Pinasalamatan ng Comedy Queen ang Nice Print Photo na siyang kumuha ng shoot nila. “Happy PRE NUP…Thank you very much Stephen and co of nice print photo,” sey ni Ai Ai. May teaser photo rin siyang ipinasilip sa kanyang followers na kuha sa kanilang pre-nup shoot. Sa pagkakaalam namin, kinunan ang pictorial ng future husband and wife sa Cebu. Ang wedding planner nila ay si Teena Barretto. Sa December 12 ang kasal nila sa isang simbahan sa Q.C.. Bumati siyempre ang kambal niyang si Marian Rivera kung saan sa unang episode ng Super Ma’am ay guest si Ai Ai. In fairness, trending topic sa Twitter ang pilot episode ng Super Maa’m, huh! q q q Huma-heartthrob naman ang drama ng komedyanteng si Empoy Marquez sa bago niyang pelikula after ng success ng “Kita Kita” nila ni Alessandra de Rossi. Sa pictures niyang aming nasilip, inayos ang buhok at umi-styling na rin siya, huh! Para sa amin, hindi kami solved sa idea na baguhin ang hitsura ni Empoy. May sarili siyang appeal kaya nagustuhan ng tao sa “KK.” Ilang taon na siya sa showbiz pero neither here nor there ang takbo ng career. Nagustuhan ng tao si Empoy dahil sa hitsura niyang natural lang. Sumabay sa pagkadiskubre sa kanya husay niya bilang komedyante. Naku, kapag binago na nang tuluyan ang look ng komedyante, baka matulad siya sa ibang nagpaganda at nagpapogi nang mag-hit sa mga tao, pero biglang lumaylay ang career at natagalan bago nakakabawi.

Take Empoy as he is at huwag galawin ang hitsura niya dahil baka manibago ang mga tao sa kanya.

