Alden napasama sa ginawang martial law docu; agad ipinagtanggol ng GMA By Jun Nardo Bandera

IPINAGTANGGOL ng GMA 7 at ilang AlDub fans si Alden Richards laban sa mga bashers nito matapos ipalabas ang Martial Special ng Kapuso Network. Hindi nagustuhan ng ilang netizens ang kuwento ng nasabing documentary special kung saan bumida nga si Alden at ipakita ang mga naganap noong Martial Law sa ilalim ng Marcos administration. Naglabas ng statement ang Facebook account ng GMA News and Public Affairs at dumepensa para kay Alden: “Hi Kapuso, ang docu-film na ito ay tungkol sa mga biktima ng human rights abuses noong Martial Law na hanggang ngayon ay nanghihingi ng hustisya kaya po mahirap sabihing mag-‘move on’ na lamang.”

