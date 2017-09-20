Ellen bagong ka-loveteam ni Empoy; may promise kay Dolphy 'Sana makatrabaho ko sina Bossing, Joey at Vice!' By Ervin Santiago Bandera



LEVEL-UP na talaga ang pagiging leading man ni Empoy Marquez! Aba, pagkatapos makatambal si Alessandra de Rossi sa phenomenal indie movie na “Kita-Kita”, may bago na namang ka-loveteam ang komedyante. Nag-renew na ng kontrata si Empoy sa Star Cinema kamakalawa at isa nga sa mga nakatakda niyang gawing pelikula anytime this year ay ang pagsasamahan nilang proyekto ng kontrobersyal na sexy star na si Ellen Adarna. Hindi pa nagbigay ng ibang detalye ang comedian tungkol dito pero aniya, ibang-iba naman ito sa ginawa nila ni Alessandra. “Hanggang ngayon po ang movie ay nire-revise pa po, abangan na lang po,” ani Empoy. Nang tanungin kung bakit si Ellen ang napiling leading lady niya, sagot ng komedyante, “For a change,” sabay tawa.

Dagdag pa ni Empoy, “Sobrang blessed po ang nararamdanan ko ngayon. Nagpapasalamat ako kay God kasi sa kanya galing po lahat ito. Iko-continue ko lang ang nasimulan ni Tito Dolphy na magpasaya ng mga tao.” Sey pa ng aktor, looking forward siyang makatraho in the future ang mga iniidolo niyang komedyante, tulad nina Vhong Navarro, Joey de Leon at Vic Sotto. Nasa listahan din daw niya si, “Vice Ganda po, kasi matalino siya, alam niya lahat kung ano gagawin. Mabilis pumick-up si Vice, siguradong masarap siyang katrabaho at marami akong matututunan sa kanya.”

