Green Archers sasalo sa liderato By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. NU vs UST

4 p.m. Adamson vs La Salle

Standings: Ateneo (3-0); La Salle (2-0); UP (2-1); NU (1-1); Adamson (1-1); FEU (1-2); UE (0-3); UST (0-2) MAGBABALIK para sa nagtatanggol na kampeong De La Salle University ang 2016 Most Valuable Player na si Ben Mbala sa pagsagupa nito ngayon sa Adamson University sa tampok na laro ng UAAP men’s basketball tournament sa Mall of Asia Arena.

Una munang magsasagupa ang National University at ang wala pang panalong University of Santo Tomas ganap na alas-2 ng hapon bago sundan ng salpukan ng Green Archers at Soaring Falcons dakong alas-4 ng hapon.

Dalawang laro na hindi nakasama ng Green Archers si Mbala na naglaro para sa bansang Cameroon sa FIBA Afrobasket 2017 Championship.

Gayunman, nagwagi pa rin ang La Salle sa unang dalawang laro kontra Far Eastern University, 95-90, at National University, 115-109.

Ang Adamson ay galing sa 88-81 pagwawagi laban sa UST Growling Tigers at may 1-1 baraha. —Angelito Oredo

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.