Lloydie super tigas ng ulo, ayaw layuan si Ellen By Jobert Sucaldito Bandera

MUKHANG nawawalan na ng simpatiya ang mga tao kay John Lloyd Cruz dahil despite the consequences na dulot ng kontrobersiyang dulot ng partying nila ni Ellen Adarna, seems like di talaga sila mapaghiwalay. Kumbaga, patuloy pa rin pala ang pagkikita ng dalawa. Deadma na raw si Lloydie sa mga sinasabi ng fans. “Matigas din yata ang ulo ni John Lloyd. Of late ay may lumabas na namang balita na nagkita sila ulit sa isang okasyon sa Cebu, yung parang pa-artsy-fartsy thing. Yung party na merong kakaibang music as they paint. Iba rin ang trip nila, di ba? Baka na-enjoy talaga ni Lloydie and company ni Ellen kaya wala na talagang makakaharang sa kanilang friendship. “Baka pagod na rin siya sa showbiz dahil nakaipon na naman siya. Kaya pabayaan na lang natin kung ayaw makinig. Ini-expect kasi ng marami na tatantanan na niya si Ellen dahil nasisira ang image niya pero mukhang ayaw naman niya. “Kung iyon ang gusto niya, deadma na rin dapat ang fans sa kaniya,” sey ng isang observer.

Case closed.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.