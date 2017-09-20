Bentahe sa playoffs target ng San Miguel By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Games Today (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

4:15 p.m. Rain or Shine vs Alaska

7 p.m. Phoenix vs San Miguel

PBA Standings: Ginebra (8-2); Meralco (7-2); Talk ‘N Text (7-3); NLEX (7-3); San Miguel (6-3); Star (5-4); Rain or Shine (5-4); Blackwater (5-5); Alaska (3-7); GlobalPort (3-7); Phoenix (2-8); Kia (0-10) MATAPOS na makumpleto ang walong koponan na uusad sa Playoffs ay nakatutok naman ang mga ito sa pagsungkit ng “win-once” edge.

Isa sa nangangailangan ng panalo ay ang San Miguel Beer na kasalukuyang nasa ikalimang puwesto na may 6-3 baraha.

Makakasagupa ng Beermen ang Phoenix Fuel Masters umpisa alas-7 ng gabi sa Ynares Center, Antipolo.

Kapag nanalo ang San Miguel ay makakatabla nito ang Talk ‘N Text at NLEX sa pangatlong puwesto.

Ang unang apat na koponan ay may “twice-to-beat” advantage sa Playoffs. Laglag na kontensyon ang Alaska, GlobalPort, Phoenix at Kia.

Magtatapat naman sa unang laro ngayon ang Alaska at Rain or Shine.

Bagaman laglag na ang Alaska ay ayaw pa ring magkumpiyansa si Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia.

“Alaska isn’t a team that you can relax against,” aniya. “ We have to come out with the mentality of wanting to win rather than just playing the game if we want to win.” —Angelito Oredo

