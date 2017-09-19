Kapuso stars marunong mag-share ng blessing

MAY kanya-kanyang paraan ang mga sikat na celebrities para makatulong at maka-inspire ng kapwa.

Tulad ng mga GMA Artist Center stars na sina Derrick Monasterio, Max Collins, Kate Valdez, Thea Tolentino, Addy Raj, Jeric Gonzales, Sanya Lopez at Gil Cuerva, na hindi nakakalimot mag-share ng kanilang blessings para makapagpasaya ng ibang tao.

For Derrick Monasterio, he spent his birthday in San Jose Del Monte Heights Elementary School in Bulacan where he graced the school’s feeding program launch and took part as a judge in its Mulawin Look-alike contest.

“Nakakatuwa na ikaw yung ginagawa nilang role model, because it means they see something good in you. Sana kayanin ko yung ganoong responsibility, dahil ayaw ko silang i-fail,” ani Derrick.

Nakipag-bonding naman sina Max Collins, Kate Valdez at Thea Tolentino sa kanilang mga fans bilang bahagi ng kanilang birthday celebration.

Max invited MassCom students from Colegio de San Lorenzo in Quezon City to participate in a mini make-up workshop in partnership with Ever Bilena and gave them tips on skincare. She advised them to follow through and gave them gift packs of beauty essentials and skin care products.

Samantala, ginanap naman ang “sparty” (spa party) ni Kate sa Nail Cocktales sa Bonifacio Global City kung saan nakasama niya ang kanyang loyal fans.

Haplos villainess Thea Tolentino stepped out of character and inspired her fans to be as passionate as her business mentor, the Lord of Scents Joel Cruz, in making a business venture successful.

Initiating heart-warming causes were Jeric Gonzales, Sanya Lopez, and Addy Raj. Jeric personally chose Kanlungan Ni Maria as his beneficiary.

Sanya Lopez went to the Philippine Orthopedic Center in Quezon City to meet its young patients and play with them. She spent the entire afternoon taking photos and sharing stories. Her only birthday wish was for these children to stay strong and never lose hope.

Although born in a foreign land, Addy Raj keeps a Pinoy heart with him as he invited kids from Child Hope Philippines to join him and his fans in playing archery at Attack Arena.

Meanwhile, the newest Kapuso heartthrob Gil Cuerva has sparked a youthful vibe in his birthday celebration. He gathered his fans from different fanclubs and bonded over at the Bengal Brew cafe in Quezon City.

Though words for him are not enough, Gil affirmed his fans, “I really feel blessed and grateful to have fans who are as supportive as you. Even if you belong to different fan clubs, you were able to come together and show me your support. I’m lucky to have fans like you.”