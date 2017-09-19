Breast cancer daw ni Vicki Belo stage 4 na raw?

NALUNGKOT ako sa kuwento ng mga kaibigan natin in the know regarding the health condition ng sikat na dermatologist na si Dra. Vicki Belo – nasa stage 4 na raw kasi ang kanyang breast cancer.

Kaya ini-enjoy na lang daw ng pamosong doktora ang kanyang istado ngayon. Kasama na roon ang pagpapakasal niya (via Christian wedding this time sa Paris, nagpakasal na kasi sila via civil rites in the Philippines) kay Hayden Kho recently.

Someone whsipered to me na nagmula raw sa ovary ang sanhi ng sakit ni Dra. Belo na umakyat sa kaniyang breast and she had to undergo chemotherapy for a time. She used to wear wigs before pero ngayon daw ay natural hair na niya ang tumubo. Di ba, pag bumalik na ang hair ng isang cancer-stricken ay pagaling na siya? So why worry pa?

“Case to case iyan. Yung kay Dra. Vicki, ang balita namin may taning na. Kawawa naman, di ba? Iyan ang mahirap sa Big C kasi kahit gaano pa karami ang pera mo ay talagang titirahin ka niya. Magagamot ka for a while pero babalik at babalik talaga iyan. Sana it doesn’t hold true kay Dra. Belo, sana gumaling siya,” sabi ng isang concerned friend niya.

Matagal ko na ring narinig from some very reliable sources ang tungkol sa cancer ni Dra. Belo pero ayaw naming seryosohin. Lalo naming ipinagdasal na gumaling siya because she has been very kind to us. In fairness to her, she is very generous sa mga taga-showbiz, she extends support in whatever way she can basta kailangan mo siya.

Sosyal lang ang babaeng iyan pero maganda naman ang puso. Kaya kita niyo naman, her business is being patronized by many kasi nga, magaling talaga siyang dermatologist. Kaya napakarami ang nalungkot sa nakarating na balitang may taning na raw ang buhay niya. But you know, miracles happen, Diyos lang ang tanging nakakaalam kung hanggang kailan tayo sa mundong ito.