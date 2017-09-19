Mga pulis sa Davao ililipat sa Caloocan INQUIRER.net

MATAPOS sibakin ang 1,000 pulis sa Caloocan, plano ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na ilipat ang mga pulis nito mula sa Davao City sa lungsod. MATAPOS sibakin ang 1,000 pulis sa Caloocan, plano ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na ilipat ang mga pulis nito mula sa Davao City sa lungsod. Sinabi ni PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos na hinihintay na lamang nila ang pormal na kautusan mula sa Police Directorate for Community Relations para sa paglilipat ng mga pulis mula Davao papuntang Caloocan. Sa kanyang pagbisita sa Davao City noong Lunes, nanawagan si PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa sa mga pulis na magkusa nang magtalaga sa Caloocan City. Sinibak ang buong puwersa ng Caloocan police matapos naman ang mga pagpatay sa mga binatilyo at at pagnanakaw ng isang bahay na pinasok ng mga pulis sa lungsod. Sinabi ni Carlos na tiwala si dela Rosa sa mga pulis mula sa Davao City. “I think it’s the trust and confidence of Davao PNP. Alam niya kung paano sila magtrabaho,” sabi ni Carlos. Hindi naman tiyak n Carlos kung buong kapulisan sa Davao ang ililipat sa Caloocan. “I don’t think ‘yung (it’s the) entire [Davao] PNP. Yung magbuo lang ng (They will just form a) core group that can perform the duties in Caloocan,” dagdag ni Carlos. Dating pinuno si dela Rosa ng Davao City police bago siya italaga ni Pangulong Duterte bilang PNP chief. “Parang rotation-reassignment ng officer ‘yan. I-fill up din where they will be coming from to fill up the manpower of Davao. Mukhang di naman lahat ‘yan,” dagdag ni Carlos.

