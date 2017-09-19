Palasyo sinopla si Farinas matapos isulong ang immunity ng mga kongresista Bandera

SINOPLA ng Palasyo si Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Farinas matapos sabihin na dapat bigyan ng immunity ang mga mambabatas kung saan sinabihan pa niya ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) na hindi dapat hulihin ang mga kongresistang lumalabag sa batas trapiko. SINOPLA ng Palasyo si Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Farinas matapos sabihin na dapat bigyan ng immunity ang mga mambabatas kung saan sinabihan pa niya ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) na hindi dapat hulihin ang mga kongresistang lumalabag sa batas trapiko. Sa isang briefing, iginiit ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella kay Farinas na mismong si Pangulong Duterte ay ayaw sa pagbibigay ng special treatment. “The President himself continues to observe a modest lifestyle and he seeks no special treatment whether inside or outside the Palace,” sabi ni Abella. Nauna nang umani ng mga batikos ang naging pahayag ni Farinas na hindi dapat hinuhuli ng MMDA ang mga kongresista dahil umano sa “parliamentary immunity”. “We hope our colleagues in Congress, especially our allies, can bring themselves to do the same,” dagdag pa ni Abella.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.