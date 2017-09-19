Pasok sa Huwebes suspendido lamang sa pampublikong paaralan, tanggapan ng gobyerno-Palasyo

MULING niliwanag ng Palasyo na tanging pasok lamang sa pampublikong paaralan at state universities at colleges, gayun din ang pasok sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno ang suspendido bukas sa paggunita ng martial law matapos naman itong idineklara ni Pangulong Duterte bilang National Day of Protest.

Sa isang press conference, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na nasa desisyon na ng mga pribadong paaralan kung magsususpensiyon din ng pasok.

“Acting Executive Secretary will issue a memorandum circular suspending work in government offices, both national and local, as well as classes in all public schools, state colleges, and universities…Regarding private companies. Suspension of work in private companies and classes in private schools in the affected areas is left to the discretion of their respective heads,” dagdag ni Abella.

Sinabi pa ni Abella na idineklara ni Duterte ang Setyembre 21 bilang national day of protest para bigyan ng pagkakataon ang lahat ng gustong magprotesta na ipahayag ang kanilang mga hinaing.

“Law enforcement authorities are directed to stay away from mass actions and to exercise maximum restraint, unless their intervention is necessary to maintain public order,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Nilawanag naman ni Abella na hindi ito isang special non working holiday. (Bella Cariaso)