PBA player Terrence Romeo: T-shirt pa lang P73,000 na, YAYAMANIN!

YAYAMANIN pala itong GlobalPort player na si Terence Romeo.

Grabe ang halaga ng bags and shirts niya, not to mention ang mga sapatos na sinusuot niya.

In one blog’s post ay nasulat na Terence was wearing a Versace black shirt with a Medusa embroidered face. That shirt reportedly cost $1,500 or P73,000.

Sa isang post, Terence was caught wearing a Dolce & Gabbana shirt which costs $1,145 or P60,000.

Nakita rin naming meron siyang hawak na Louis Vuitton Supreme bag which costs P500,000.

Most of his basketball shoes are from Nike.

Grabedad, ha. This player has a fine taste in bags and shoes and shirts.