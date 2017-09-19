Ellen, John Lloyd have more to offer, hindi lang puro laklak

PARANG “you and me against the world” ang drama nina Ellen Adarna at John Lloyd Cruz.
Creating controversy after controversy ang kanilang pagsasama sa isang short vacation sa Cebu as it caught John Lloyd in a bad light.
The actor was caught on camera doing insipid things and for that ay marami ang naawa sa kanya.
But the actor has apologized for his shenanigans. Many have defended him naman and called him human pa rin after all his mistakes.
Apparently, John Lloyd’s pagkabaliw kay Ellen has not stopped. Post pa rin kasi nang post si Ellen ng photo na magkasama sila ng actor.
One recent photo showed John Lloyd painting. Parang abstract yata ang kanyang ginawa. It appears, therefore, na more than alak ay meron something in common sa dalawa – art.
With this, we don’t see the couple not posting videos or photos. For sure, they will continue to document their special friendship sa ayaw at gusto ng bashers.
