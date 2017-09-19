Richard Gomez napikon sa bashers: AROGANTE AT HAMBOG TALAGA AKO, SIPAIN KAYA KITA! UNGAS!

IS IT too much to ask Leyte Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez kung isa siya sa mga bumoto sa P1,000 budget ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR)?

Hindi kasi niya sinasagot ang tanong sa kanya kung isa siya sa 119 congressmen who voted for the P1,000 budget of CHR for 2018. Instead, ang husband niyang si Ormoc Mayor Richard Gomez ang sumagot, something which irritated netizens more.

“The congressmen voted for what is good for their own districts. That is why they are also called representatives, they represent their own districts.”

“Ano ba ang (distrito) n’yo? Ano ba ang pinili ng congressman n’yo? Sana tumakbo na din kayo para ‘yung ingay n’yo sa social media dun nyo dalhin sa kongreso.”

That had netizens almost seething with anger. Bakit kasi kasimple ng tanong, answerable by yes or no ay hindi pa masagot.

Isa sa mga sinagot ni Richard ay ang Pinoy Ako blogger who posted, “Ms. Lucy hindi nag iingay lang ang constituents mo, they are asking you a valid question, na sana sinagot mo na lang instead of letting your arrogant husband answered the question that was intended for you. At tanong lang po, paano po naging good sa constituents niyo po sa Ormoc ang pagbibigay ng 1000 na budget sa CHR?

“Tapos di pa nakuntento asawa mo sa pagiging arogante, sinabihan pa niya ang nagtatanong sa yo na ‘Really, which area are you from and I’ll check if you are speaking the truth.’ Ganun ba ang pamamalakad niyo sa distrito niyo, pag may pumupuna sa yo sa social media, ipapahanap niyo?”

Goma’s reply was, “Sige nga pakitaan Tayo ng grades. Nag graduate ka din ba? Doctorate? Masters? Meron?”

“Arogante talaga ako SA puro daldal lang na tulad mo. Gawa ka ng maganda para sa bansa,” dagdag pa niya.

That said, one guy commented, “Misis nya known Marian devotee pero voted for the death penalty in other words just like most Sarado Katolikong Pinoy – a hypocrite!!”

“Hypocrite? Sipain kaya Kita?” sagot ni Goma.

“Hambog talaga ako. At Yung pagtago sa ilalim ng la mesa turo yan sa amin. Kailan kaya ang lindol sa inyo? Ungas!” dagdag pa niya.

Ang chika ni Pinoy Ako blogger ay binura ni Goma ang ilang posts niya. Bakit kaya? Hindi kaya niya napanindigan ang kanyang mga posts?

“Tapang tapang niyong magbantang mananakit ng kinuyog kayo magbubura ng tweets? Duwag!” pahabol pa ni Pinoy Ako Blog.

Any reaction, Goma?