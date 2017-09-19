Jose, Wally, Paolo bibida sa bagong talk show ng GMA By Jun Nardo Bandera

MANGUNGULIT na ang lolas na sina Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola at Paolo Ballesteros sa pagsisimula ng talk show nila na Chika Is Life. Inanunsyo ito sa Eat Bulaga last Saturday habang nakasuot ng lola costume ang tatlo.

Ibig sabihin nito, ang talk show ng tatlo ang papalit sa youth-oriented show na Trops na napapanood bago ang Eat Bulaga, Monday-Friday

Hanggang ngayon kasi panay ang clamor ng televiewers na mapanood muli sina Lola Nidora (Wally), Lola Tidora (Paolo) at Lola Tinidora (Jose) matapos silang mag-hit sa EB Kalye Serye. Kaya naman tinugunan ang hiling ng manonood ng TAPE, Inc, na siyang producer ng talk show.

