Mayor Mabilog kakasuhan ng Ombudsman By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Kakasuhan ng Ombudsman si Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog kaugnay ng iregularidad umano sa pinasok nitong kontrata sa towing company noong 2015.

May nakitang probable cause si Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales kay Mabilog at Sangguniang Panlungsod member Plaridel Nava II para magsampa ng kasong graft sa Sandiganbayan.

Noong Abril 2014, inaprubahan ng SP ang paggamit ng wheel towing clamp bilang bahagi ng towing ordinance ng lungsod.

Pebrero 17, 2015 ng aprubahan ng SP ang resolusyon upang pumasok si Mabilog sa memorandum of agreement sa 3L Towing Services para sa pagpapatupad ng clamping provision ng ordinansa.

Sa ilalim ng MOA, 70 porsyento ng makokolektang multa ay mapupunta sa towing company at ang nalalabi sa city government.

Makalipas ang dalawang linggo ay sumulat si Mabilog sa SP at ipinasusupendi ang MOA dahil sa ‘technical issues’. Noong Mayo 2015 ay sumulat ang may-ari ng 3L na si Leny Garcia na i-withdraw na lamang ang MOA.

Inakusahan ni Nava si Mabilog na siyang may-ari ng towing company. Sinabi nito na inutusan siya ng alkalde upang humanap ng maaaring magamit na dummy owner ng kompanya. Nagbigay umano si Mabilog ng P500,000 para sa pagtatayo ng kompanya.

Sinabi naman ni Mabilog na si Nava ang may interest sa 3L at siyang humiling na ang serbisyo nito ang kunin para sa MOA.

“While Mabilog and Nava pointed to each other as the true owner of 3L and thus have financial or pecuniary interest in the MOA for towing and clamping, one thing is clear from their accusations and counter-accusations—both colluded to create 3L, to get Garcia to act as its dummy owner, to have the business registered with the DTI and BIR, to secure its business and mayor’s permits, and to have it awarded the MOA with the city government without going through a competitive process,” saad ng desisyon ng Ombudsman.

