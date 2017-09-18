DU30 niliwanag na national day of protest lamang at hindi holiday sa Sept. 21 Bandera

NILIWANAG ni Pangulong Duterte na hindi holiday sa Huwebes, Setyembre 21, kundi idineklara lamang niya ang national day of protest, kung saan suspendido ang pasok sa lahat ng antas ng paaralan at maging sa tanggapan ng gobyerno.

“No, September 21 is not a holiday. I have declared it as a day of protest. Lahat ng gustong mag-protesta laban sa gobyerno, laban sa pulis, sa military o lahat, magbabaan kayo diyan, mag-protesta kami,” sabi ni Duterte sa isang ambush interview matapos bisitahin ang napatay na si PO3 Junior Hilario sa Neo Vista Subdivision, Bagumbong, North Caloocan City.

Ginawa ni Duterte ang paglilinaw matapos namang naunang ihayag na balak niyang gawing holiday ang paggunita ng deklarasyon ng martial law sa Huwebes.

“Oo, walang trabaho at… kung gusto ‘yung taga-gobyerno, meron man ‘yang ‘yung mga unyon-unyon diyan, the unions created under the — they should participate,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

